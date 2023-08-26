LAMAR, MO – Coach Beshore and the Lamar Tigers played host to the Marshfield Blue Jays with eyes on making a statement, and did they ever.

In the first quarter, Lamar had the ball near midfield, and Tigers quarterback Alex Wilkerson was able to engineer a fast-paced drive to get them into the end zone.

Wilkerson utilized his legs to pick up first downs early on, and eventually got junior running back Carson Sturgell involved. Sturgell would score the first points of the night for the Tigers and put them up 7-0.

Lamar’s defense proved to be strong with Ian Ngugi playing well on both sides of the ball. Several Tigers made plays resulting in tackles for a loss, as Marshfield struggled to get in any rhythm on offense.

On the ensuing drive for the Tigers, Wilkerson involved the talents of Ian Ngugi. Receiving a pitch from Wilkerson, Ngugi maneuvered tackles and was brought down to the Blue Jay 1 yard line. Logan Kish capped off the drive, and Lamar punched it in for a 14-0 lead.

The offense didn’t stop all night as Lamar came out on top with a 68-14 victory over Marshfield. Beshore and his Tigers will travel to play Logan-Rogersville on Friday, September 1st.