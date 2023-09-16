WARRENSBURG, Mo– #3 Pitt State was on the road to face off against the 2-0 Central Missouri Mules!

The Mules jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after Carthage native Arkell Smith caught an 8-yard touchdown pass.

Pitt State responded and Chad Dodson Jr found Kolbe Katsis for the 27-yard score to tie the game.

Near the end of the first quarter, Central Missouri knocked through a 21-yard field and the Mules led 10-7 after one.

After going scoreless for much of the second quarter, Pitt State’s Austin Schmitt nailed a 24-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-all.

But, the Mules go 75 yards the other way and score a late touchdown in the half and they would lead 17-10.

On their first possession of the third quarter, Pitt State drove down the field 9 plays and Antwan Squire punched it in from one-yard out to tie it at 17 apiece.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Pitt State’s offense took full advantage of the opportunity and took the lead thanks to a Cleo Chandler Jr 7-yard score. Gorillas led 24-17 entering the fourth.

As they’ve did all game, the Mules answered the call and after a Marcellous Hawkins touchdown, it was 24-24.

Pitt State came right back down the field and Dodson found his big man Devon Garrison for the 24-yard touchdown pass to reclaim the lead once again 31-24.

Halfway through the fourth, Central Missouri would once again score a touchdown to tie the game at 31-31.

All tied late in the game, Dodson and the offense put together a great 12 play 65 yard drive which was capped off by a Dodson touchdown pass to Mario Kirby Jr and the Gorillas led 38-31 with 1:48 left in the game.

Central Missouri went 65-yards in 8 plays and scored a touchdown with 25 seconds left in the game after Hawkins ran it in from one-yard out.

The Mules made the decision to go for two to go for the win, but Pitt State’s defense rose up and stuffed the runner to keep him out of the end zone.

Michael Lacey, Alex Gaskill, Rico Payton, Jack Barkley and Zach Coenen were all in on the play to force the stop.

The Gorillas win an absolute classic over the Mules 38-37 to stay undefeated to move to 3-0 on the year.

Pitt State returns to Pittsburg next Saturday to host Nebraska-Kearney (1-2) with game time set for 2:00 p.m. there at Carnie Smith Stadium.