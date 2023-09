BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. — Kansas high school football is now back on Friday nights. The Baxter Springs Lions took on the Southeast Lancers at home Friday night.

The Lions breeze past the Lancer 58-0 in their season opener. Baxter Springs will be back in action on the road to face the Uniontown Eagles next Friday, September 8th at 7 p.m.

The Lancers will host the Jayhawk-Linn Jayhawks on September 8th at 7 p.m.