BAXTER SPRINGS, Mo. — The Baxter Springs Lions were at home for their CNC matchup against the Galena Bulldogs Friday night.

The Lions held off the Bulldogs in a tough battle 28-20. Baxter Springs now move to 4-1 on the season and will return home to host the Frontenac Raider on Friday, October 7 at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs drop to 0-5 on the season. They will compete against the Parsons Vikings on the road on October 6th at 7 p.m.