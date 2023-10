BAXTER SPRINGS, KS – Wichita Trinity’s offense proved to be too much for Baxter Springs on Friday night.

In an initially close game, Payton Gaines tied up the score as he found the end zone off of a quarterback keeper. Gaines would score again via a quarterback sneak at the end of the first half, but Trinity’s offense would go on to score 35 unanswered points.

The Lions would fall at home 49-14.