COLUMBUS, Ks. — The first-round matchups of the Class 3A regional softball bracket continued Tuesday afternoon. The four-seed Baxter Springs Lions took on the five-seed Cherryvale Chargers.

The Lady Lions cruised to a 15-3 run-rule win in five innings over the Chargers. Baxter went up early in the game with an 8-0 lead after two innings and continued to pour it on during the game.

They advance to the semifinals and will play against the top-seeded Columbus Titans Wednesday, May 17 at 2 p.m. Winner advances to the regional championship where it will be played shortly after the Girard and Frontenac game Wednesday.