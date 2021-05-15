Bauer K’s 10, Muncy has 3 hits as Dodgers blank Marlins 7-0

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday night to extend their winning streak to four.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner improved to 4-2 as he allowed only two hits and three baserunners. The right-hander retired the last 11 Marlins hitters he faced as only one baserunner reached second base.

It is the third time in nine starts this season that Bauer has gone at least seven innings. He threw 113 pitches, including 71 for strikes, marking the fourth time in the last five starts he has thrown at least 103 pitches.

Muncy had his second three-hit game of the season. The first baseman extended Los Angeles’ lead to 3-0 in the fifth with an RBI single. He is 8 for 14 with seven RBIs during the homestand and has raised his batting average 42 points to .261.

Miami’s Jordan Holloway (1-2) didn’t allow a hit the first three innings, but ran into trouble in the fourth. Justin Turner and Muncy started off the inning with singles and Will Smith drew a walk to load the bases. Turner scored when Chris Taylor drew a bases-loaded walk, which ended Holloway’s night. Muncy extended the lead to 2-0 when he came home on Gavin Lux’s grounder to second.

The Marlins, who are 2-4 on their 10-game road trip, were held to two hits for the second time this season.

Los Angeles extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth when Taylor’s groundout plated Sheldon Neuse.

The Dodgers added three more in the eighth. Pinch-hitter DJ Peters’ bases-loaded single drove in two and Mookie Betts’ sacrifice fly to center scored Lux.

MORE INJURY WOES?

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager left in the fifth inning after getting hit in the right hand by Ross Detwiler.

NOT AMUSED

Plate umpire Chad Fairchild had a short fuse when it came to anyone arguing balls and strikes. Fairchild ejected Marlins hitting coach Eric Duncan in the second and Dodgers outfielder Matt Beaty in the fourth after both took exception to called third strikes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: Jazz Chisholm, who has been on the injured list since April 28 with a left hamstring strain, arrived in Los Angeles but has not been activated. The infielder was on a rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Cody Poteet was optioned to Jacksonville after LHP Braxton Garrett was called up.

Dodgers: AJ Pollock was placed on the injured list before the game after the outfielder strained a hamstring Friday. Manager Dave Roberts said Pollock will be out at least 2-3 weeks. RHP Edwin Uceta was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Pollock’s roster spot. … IF Edwin Rios will undergo season-ending surgery next week to repair a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

Miami RHP Pablo López (0-3, 3.07 ERA) looks to bounce back after allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings last Tuesday at Arizona. The Dodgers had not announced their starter for the series finale.

