Bailey added to Pitt State Men’s Basketball Staff

Pitt State Men’s Basketball announced the hiring of Justin Bailey as their new assistant coach.

Bailey will be joining Head Coach Kim Anderson’s staff after the departure of Jason Owens to Division 1 SEMO in June.

Bailey comes to Pitt State after serving as the University of Arkansas-Ft. Smith Head Coach during the 2018-19 season.

Bailey also served as an assistant coach a Division 1 Lamar University (20-16-18) and Arkansas Ft. Smith(2012-13 & 2015-16). He was also a graduate assistant coach at Arizona State (2010-12).

Before coaching, Bailey played two seasons at Arkansas-Ft. Smith, helping lead the Lions to the NJCAA National Championship victory, and then spent three seasons at the University of Texas Permian Basin.

