LIBERAL, Mo — In the Class 1 District 11 Championship match, #1 Jasper faced off against #2 Liberal.

The Lady Eagles get a clean sweep over the Bulldogs defeating them, 3-0!

In the first set, Liberal came out ready to play and held the lead for most of the set. But, Jasper was right there with them and late ins et jumped ahead to win set one, 25-21.

The second set was all Jasper from start to finish as they cruised in the second winning it, 25-11.

Jasper put it to bed in the third set winning, 25-19.

The Lady Eagles win their second consecutive District Title and improve to 34-1-1 on the year!

We spoke to senior Livia Dumm and junior Crystal Smith as well as Head Coach Brianna Vinson after the match!

Senior Livia Dumm said, “It feels amazing, especially the second year in a row, especially for my senior year. This is so special for me since it’s my last year and I’m just so proud of everyone. The first set was a little scary, but like we finished it and I’m just so proud of everyone”.

Junior Crystal Smith said, “It feels pretty great coming back again knowing that we could win again. Winning two in a row, it’s pretty nice, knowing that next year we’re not going to have our seniors and that this year was a really good opportunity to go far”.

Head Coach Brianna Vinson said, “It’s very humbling. We’ve worked really hard for several years to just kind of get to this point. We won districts last year and we didn’t lose any seniors. So I knew coming into this season that we were going to be good. But we knew that Liberal and just our district was going to be a tough district”.