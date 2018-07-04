Sports

Aurora's Wyatt Sparks officially signs with Texas Rangers

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 10:49 PM CDT

JOPLIN, MO - Selected in the 23rd round of the Major League draft back on June 6th, sparks made it official in Arizona today. Per the Springfield News-Leader, Sparks stated he wanted to start his career early and get his foot in the door.

The Aurora grad earned an 11-1 record this past season, totaling 143 strikeouts over 75 innings, with a 0.93 ERA, on the way to a second straight state title for Aurora.

Sparks made it official today after having his physical with the rangers on Monday. 
 

