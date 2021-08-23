Aurora looks to keep program trending upward

AURORA, MO. — The Aurora Houn’ Dawgs made some big strides in 2020, posting their first winning record since 2015. With increased confidence and a hungry group of seniors, they’re hoping to build off of last season’s success.

“I’m pretty excited,” said senior fullback/linebacker Ian Jackson. “Everyone’s worked pretty hard this year. All the way from the beginning of this year all the way to now. Everyone’s always putting in the hours that they need to do.”

They’ve got a majority of their starters back on both sides of the ball, so the Houn’ Dawgs are not lacking in experience.

Head coach Craig Weldy said he’s encouraged by the size of his linemen. They went from averaging around 196 pounds last season to 230 pounds this season.

“We’ve got good speed throughout the team,” said Weldy. “Our linemen are pretty athletic kids. They’re…I’ll say it to quote them “not being sloppy”. It fits them well and they’re a pretty trimmed up group.”

“I think that will help us a lot,” added senior tight end/defensive end Ryan Clark. “I mean not just our linemen, but our backs are huge too. So, I mean we’ve been working hard over the offseason to get that strength.”

All of these things have bolstered the team’s confidence and they’re ready to take things to another level. They’ll open up the season on the road against McDonald County on Friday, Aug. 28.