Atiba Bradley introduced as MSSU’s new head football coach

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s the beginning of a new era for Missouri Southern football. The university introduced its new head football coach, Southern grad and Joplin native, Atiba Bradley on Wednesday afternoon.

Bradley was able to edge out 139 other applicants for the position. University officials said it was Bradley’s energy, passion and previous coaching experience that made him the right man for the job.

“Certainly he’ll have the latitude to assemble a coaching staff to build a program that he thinks will be successful,” said Missouri Southern President Dr. Dean Van Galen. “So he’ll have a lot of support here in many ways. We’re also going to have some patience. You know, to build a program from the start is a challenge. So, we’re behind him.”

Bradley said he’s more than ready to take on that challenge.

“I think expectations in this league are high, you know, this is a very competitive league,” said Bradley. There’s quite a bit champions that come from this league. I think the expectations are high regardless of where you are in this league. In terms of being from Joplin, I don’t know, I mean, I think if I wasn’t from Joplin I’d still want to do a great job. So, the expectations are part of it, I’m excited for the challenge.”

Bradley is also a historic hire for Missouri Southern, being the first black head coach in the university’s history.

“I think you know, growing up as a child, or really any child, you look for examples,” said Bradley. “You look for examples of people who look like you and so when you see, when you have an opportunity to see people that look like you in positions like this, It means a lot. It’s something to strive for and so, I don’t take this job lightly. It’s a responsibility to carry this and do the right thing so that someone will have someone to look up to for something that they can strive to one day.”