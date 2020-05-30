Athletic facility in Neosho getting a face-lift

NEOSHO, Mo. — An athletic facility in Neosho is getting a facelift.

Friday nights under the lights at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho are going to look a little different. Gone is the grass field of old. The Wildcats will play their home games on a brand new turf field this fall.

Leon Miller, Neosho Football Coach, said, “We’re super excited. It’s going to change the way we approach things day to day a little bit and we won’t be quite as dependent on the weather and other factors. So we’re real excited about it. The kids are excited. We worked out a couple times across the road there and they were excited to see what was going on. So we’re ready to go.”

Plans were approved on the project last winter, with construction beginning this spring. The new turf and track upgrades are expected to cost around 900 thousand dollars.

Jim Cummins, Neosho School Superintendent, said, “The district will pay for the portion that is not fundraised, but presently we’re at about $700,000 of pledges either that have come in or people have pledged to pay. The advertising, some people are paying up front. Others will pay for it over time.”

The new field won’t just be a source of pride for the football team on Friday nights.

“All of our sports that have issues with rain on their fields will be able to come out here and practice. Our band practices on the practice field throughout the cold October, November days ans sometimes it’s just a mess over there. So our band will be able to use it, our PE classes will be able to use it.”

Making this truly a project for all of Wildcat Nation.

“You know it’s something that, our kids take pride in what they have now. But this is just going to add to it. You know they’re real excited about it. This is something they can be really, really proud of,” said Miller.