Athletes pay tribute to Lou Brock

Sports

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS- Tributes to the late Cardinals legend Lou Brock continue to pop up. During last night’s NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game, St. Louis native and Celtics player Jayson Tatum wore a special pair of Air Jordan 34 sneakers in Cardinal blue and red. He wrote on the sneaker R.I.P. Lou Brock.

During a press conference after the game, Tatum said, ‘I’m 22, I never got to see him play but I know what he means to that organization and city of St. Louis. I had the Cardinals Jordan 34s I designed on today and unfortunately, he passed away yesterday so I just wanted to shed some light on that for all the people back home.”

You can hear those comments in the video below. They start at 3:08 into the video.

View this post on Instagram

Lou Brock was one of the finest men I have ever known. Coming into this league as a 21-year-old kid, Lou Brock was one of the first Hall-of-Fame players I had the privilege to meet. He told me I belonged here in the big-leagues. He was always willing to help and to share his unlimited knowledge of hitting and the game of baseball with me as a young player. Most importantly, he showed us all how to live our lives on and off the field with character and integrity. 1975 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award, Lou always understood his role in giving back to his community. He was a Godly man who lead his family with Christian principals and love. He was a dear friend to me. I loved him very much. My prayers are with Jackie and the Brock family tonight. Lou now enters into the glory of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. "Well done, thy good and faithful servant." You will be missed, my brother. Until we meet again.

A post shared by Albert Pujols (@albertpujols) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories