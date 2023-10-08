WARRENSBURG, Mo — On Saturday, in their game against Nebraska-Kearney, Carthage native Arkell Smith set a new Central Missouri record when he caught his 25th career receiving touchdown to now sit him atop of the record books!

Smith is now the UCM career receiving touchdowns leader after surpassing Jamorris Warrens who previously held the record with 24.

Smith finished the game with 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in their 38-14 win over the Lopers!

The redshirt senior has been on a tear this year racking up 52 receptions for 694 yards and 9 touchdowns!

Arkell currently ranks first in the MIAA in receptions (52), yards (684) and touchdowns (9), receptions per game (8) and yards per game (114).

The former Carthage Tiger will now have his named etched into the record books for years to come.