CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. Soccer Federation and Mexico Football Federation submitted a joint bid Friday to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup projecting $3 billion in revenue, competing against a proposal from Brazil and a joint Germany-Netherlands-Belgium plan.

The anticipated revenue in North America would be a huge increase from this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which FIFA said totaled more than $570 million.

Brazil’s bid estimated competition revenue at $99 million, a figure that did not include broadcast money. The European bid said it had “a target revenue well above what the FIFA Women’s World Cup has reached before.”

The US-Mexico bid book proposed U.S. sites from among the same 11 to be used in the 2026 men’s World Cup, according to the document released by FIFA: Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Houston; Inglewood, California; Kansas City, Missouri; Miami Gardens, Florida; Philadelphia; Santa Clara, California; and Seattle. The bid said other cities could be considered.

Mexico listed Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey — its three sites for the men’s World Cup — and in addition for 2027 listed as possibilities Leon and Querétaro.

The US-Mexico bid envisioned taking advantage of efficiencies from the 2026 men’s tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

“The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in the statement. “As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

The European bid listed Brussels, Charleroi, Genk and Ghent in Belgium; Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen in Germany; and Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Enschede, Heerenveen and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Germany’s three largest cities were not included: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.

The Europe bid suggested ticket prices of 20-70 euros ($21-75) for group stage matches, rising to 50-125 euros ($53-133) for the final, with discounts for children and early purchases. It estimated hospitality seat prices of $160-$640.

Brazil proposed stadiums in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Cuiabá, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and São Paulo. They were among the 12 sites used for the 2014 men’s World Cup, with Curitiba and Natal dropped.

The Brazil bid estimated ticket prices of $17-52 for group stage matches and $37-84 for the final, with total ticket revenue of $57.4 million. It projected hospitality revenue at $29.5 million.

The U.S.-Mexico bid did not list specific ticket prices.

The U.S. hosted the Women’s World Cup in 1999 and 2003. The 1999 tournament, won by the United States, drew 1.2 million fans, an average of almost 38,000 for the 32 matches at eight stadiums across the nation.

The 2003 tournament, originally scheduled for China, was moved to the U.S. on four months’ notice because of the SARS virus and was played in six smaller venues. There were 15 doubleheaders and the tournament, won by Germany, drew about 680,000 for an average of just over 21,000.

FIFA set a Friday deadline to submit bids. South Africa also announced a bid in September, then withdrew it last month.

FIFA is to inspect proposed sites in February and the FIFA Congress is to vote on a host in May.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer