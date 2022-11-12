TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday.

Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the FBS career record of 545 set by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigle from 2002-05. McGarigle did it in 48 games.

Army kicker Quinn Maretzki missed a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

The Black Knights (3-6) took the lead 3 seconds into the second quarter on Tyhier Tyler’s 3-yard touchdown run. Maretzki missed the extra-point kick, but added a 26-yard field goal with 6 seconds left before halftime to put Army up 9-0.

The Trojans didn’t get on the scoreboard until Brooks Buce kicked a 21-yard field goal for the only score of the third quarter.

Troy took the lead with 8:04 left to play when Gunnar Watson capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Tez Johnson. Buce’s extra-point kick proved to be the difference.

Watson completed 15 of 31 passes for 192 yards with an interception for the Trojans.

Tyler carried 27 times for 100 of Army’s 275 yards rushing on the day.

This story has been corrected to show that Martial passed Tim McGarigle’s record, not Luke Kuechly’s.