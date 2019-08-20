AP Top 25 Podcast: How Rece Davis votes in preseason poll

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama’s Najee Harris reaches for the end zone during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, in Santa Clara, Calif. Najee Harris has been a presence in Alabama’s backfield pretty much since he arrived as one of the nation’s top recruits. Now, he’s finally the lead runner. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Voting in the AP Top 25 is a mix of art, science and hunch, and it’s especially tricky when it comes to the preseason poll.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN’s Rece Davis joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss filling out a ballot when nobody has played yet.

Davis explains how he tries not to make his preseason vote a straight prediction for the season and how that can lead to some rankings that look a little different from the consensus. Picks such as Texas A&M at No. 6, but Florida at No. 15. And while it’s good to think outside the box, Davis tries not to overthink it at the top of college football, where a few teams have separated from the pack.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25