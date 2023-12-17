PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Stephen Curry’s NBA-record 3-pointer streak ended at 268 games Sunday night in the Golden State Warriors’ 118-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry was 0 for 8 from 3-point range, 2 for 12 overall and scored seven points. He began the streak Dec. 1, 2018, at Detroit.

Curry, the NBA career leader who recently made his 3,500th 3-pointer, last went without one in a regular-season game on Nov. 8, 2018, when he was 0 for 4 against Milwaukee. He also owns the second-longest NBA streak at 157 games.

“We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about. Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help.”

The two-time MVP missed all nine 3-point attempts in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against Boston, one game before the Warriors won the title. Curry had made one in his previous 132 postseason games, another NBA record.

