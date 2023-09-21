PITTSBURG, KS – With back to back road games behind them, Pitt State will now turn their focus to their first home game in over three weeks. The Gorillas will be playing a Nebraska-Kearney team looking to rebound after a recent loss to Missouri Southern.

“Nebraska-Kearney has some really good guys coming back,” said wide receiver Jack Roberts.

“No matter what they put in front of us though, we have to be executing every play.”

Roberts and the Gorillas offense put up 38 points against a very strong Central Missouri team. In a game that came down to the final play, defensive end Dubem Okonkwo said he focused on the details in practice this week to prevent another high scoring game.

“The details matter,” said Okonkwo.

“We’re just going to have to go and attack every day with all of our effort to perfect our craft.”

Perfecting the defense will be a focus, and so will be cleaning up the penalties. One major advantage Pitt State will have this Saturday, however, will be the crowd.

“It’s been 23 days since we’ve been back at home, so it’s exciting for our guys,” said head coach Brian Wright.

“I’m thrilled for our guys to be able to play in front of their home crowd and families. I think the gameday atmosphere will be terrific.”

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at what is expected to be a sold-out Carnie-Smith Stadium.