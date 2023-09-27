CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings barring any setbacks, according to coach Frank Reich.

Young was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

The No. 1 overall pick missed last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury.

“The big thing right now is to see how he responds (Thursday) because it was good work today,” Reich said after practice. “Just have to make sure there’s no major setbacks, no flareups. But if he stays on track, then I think things are headed in the right direction.”

Reich said Young took his normal percentage of reps in practice.

“I would say hats off to Bryce for getting himself ready to get out there,” Reich said. “You could see the determination in his eyes. You could feel his energy and the will to be out there. And he did get through the whole practice so we’ll have the full (participation) designation.”

Young did not have a noticeable limp during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to reporters.

Reich admitted earlier in the day he thought Young would miss two games rather than one after sustaining an ankle injury in Week 2 against New Orleans. Reich has previously said when Young is healthy enough to play he will be the starter.

Veteran QB Andy Dalton started last week against Seattle.

“He wants to be out there and we want him out there as long as he is ready to go and play winning football,” Reich said of Young.

The 22-year-old Young started the first two games for the Panthers, both losses, completing 59.2% of his passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also fumbled once.

Dalton injected some life into Carolina’s struggling passing game by completing 34 of 58 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. However, the Panthers struggled to run the football, the team had eight false start penalties and the defense was porous in a 37-27 loss.

The Panthers (0-3) are two games behind Atlanta, New Orleans and Tampa Bay in the NFC South and in need of a win against a Vikings team that is also winless.

NOTES: Safety Xavier Woods (hamstring), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle/rest) and wide receiver DJ Chark (rest) did not practice. Running back Miles Sanders (calf), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle) and guard Chandler Zavala (calf) were among those listed as limited.

