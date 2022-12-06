Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain’s Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the…
Morocco’s Sofiane Boufal in action against Spain’s Gavi, bottom, during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Morocco and Spain go to penalty shootout at World Cup
The Associated Press
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to a penalty shootout with the score 0-0.
