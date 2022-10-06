SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green fought with guard Jordan Poole during practice Wednesday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the incident.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team was still gathering details on what caused the physical altercation and hadn’t commented publicly. The Athletic first reported the scuffle, saying Green struck Poole.

The fiery Green, a four-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, has long been considered the emotional leader of the Warriors. He’s been willing to get into it with his teammates when he feels appropriate.

Poole’s representatives are in discussions with Warriors general manager Bob Myers about a contract extension ahead of the Oct. 17 deadline, one day before the defending NBA champions open the season at home against the Lakers.

Both Poole and Andrew Wiggins insisted on media day their unsettled contract situations were not the top thing on their mind going into the preseason.

“It’s not something I discuss every day with Bob, but with anything going on he usually just kind of pulls me aside and shares what’s happening,” coach Steve Kerr said earlier this week. “… I know usually this stuff as far as Jordan is concerned, it always goes to the last second with all these rookie extensions.”

Golden State is back in the Bay Area this week and on the practice floor in San Francisco after a pair of preseason wins in Japan against the Wizards.

