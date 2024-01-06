PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid missed the 76ers’ game against Utah on Saturday night with swelling in his left knee.

Embiid has now missed eight games this season. The new collective bargaining agreement requires players, in most instances, to play in 65 regular-season games to be eligible for awards such as MVP or the All-NBA teams.

Embiid, the reigning NBA MVP and two-time scoring champion, was injured in Friday’s loss to the New York Knicks. Embiid had played only two games since he missed four straight with a sprained right ankle.

Against New York, Embiid extended his franchise records to 16 straight 30-point games and 15 in a row of 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The 76ers will also be without Tobias Harris against the Jazz after he sustained an ankle injury against the Knicks. The Sixers are also without De’Anthony Melton (lumbar spine soreness) and Robert Covington (illness).

