Annual Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Game slated for Saturday

MIAMI, Okla. — While the Kansas Shrine Bowl will be played in Topeka on Saturday, the campus of NEO A&M College will be hosting another football game: the 2020 Oklahoma Eight-Man All-Star Game.

This will be the 18th year the game will be played on NEO’s campus, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m.

71 of Oklahoma’s top eight-man football players will be participating, as well as more than 20 coaches representing the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association.

The game was originally pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns, and those participating say they are just grateful the game is still on..

Mike Thompson, Executive Director of Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association, says, “A lot of these guys have been water boys or have had older siblings play. This has been an ambition of theirs as they’ve grown up. And to totally take that opportunity away, you only have one shot to play in this game.”

Koda Oller of Garber High School says, “I was very upset when I found out we might not be able to play this game. And then coming out that we do get to play it in the middle of July, it was an upbeat in your heart type deal. Being able to play that last game, knowing that all our senior sports were cut short, real short actually, it was a blessing to play this last game and meet new teammates.”

$8,000 in scholarships will be awarded to players, as well as $1,000 to cheerleaders.

The gates open at Red Robertson Field at 4 p.m.