JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions traveled to Jefferson City to take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers in a non-conference matchup Saturday afternoon.

The Lions roar past with an explosive 63-5 win over Lincoln.

Southern improves to 4-4 on the season and 3-4 in MIAA play. The team’s 63 points scored was the most since 2019.

Offensively, Southern garnered 455 yards of offense. Quarterback Luke Sampson threw for 162 yards on six of nine passing attempts, three of which were touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. On Sampson, six completions were to six different receivers.

Jaedon Stoshak had two catches for 68 yards with a touchdown and also with a passing completion to Nick Panella on a trick play that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown. Panella caught two passes for 61 yards. Alex Martini finished the game with two grabs for 21 yards and a touchdown. Ezekiel Lang had one catch for 40 yards and it was a one-handed catch. Deontay Campbell also had one catch for 28 yards with a touchdown. Southern racked up 227 yards through the air. As far as on the ground, Nathan Glades led the Lions with 10 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown with an average of 11 yards per carry. Ja’Veon Marlow ran for 54 yards on six touches. Anthodius Ashley had eight carries for 30 yards with a touchdown. In the run game, the Lions finished with 231 on the ground.

Defensively, Southern defense was the spotlight of today’s game forcing six turnovers with four interceptions and two fumbles. The Lion’s first defensive possession Ian McSwain intercepted the Lincoln quarterback on the third play of the game. In the second quarter, Ty Smith came up with an interception for Southern. In back-to-back drives for Lincoln, the Lions scored two pick sixs. One came from Shadon Shannon for 46 yards and the other was from Mason Rumsey for 51 yards to extend Southern lead even more.

Kicker Drake Reese was perfect from PATs as he drained nine extra points which tie a single-game record. A record that was set in 1972.

Southern will return home to host the currently 17th-ranked Central Missouri Mules for the Hall the Fall game next Saturday, October 28th at 2 p.m.