Joplin were at home for Senior Night hosting the Neosho Wildcats. This game was a complete offensive game from both teams.

The Eagles would come out on top with a 68-43 win over the Wildcats. Joplin’s Quin Renfrow had an amazing performance with eight touchdowns on the night.

Joplin will be gearing up for first round of districts next week. Their opponent and where they will be playing had not been announced yet.