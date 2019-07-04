All-Area Fantasy Camp Returns to Frontenac

The All-Area Fantasy Basketball Camp returns to Frontenac High School on July 11th-July 13th.

150 campers from grades Kindergarten through 12th are expected to participate at this year’s camp.

Five current Kansas University Basketball players, two Missouri Southern players, and 2008 National Champion and former Jayhawk, Sharron Collins, will serve as camp counselors.

There is still time to sign up for the camp, but space is limited. You can mail in your registration until the end of this week, call in or walk-in/sign up at the Saia Smile Center in Frontenac.

The form can also be found on the All-Area Fantasy Basketball Camp Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/allareafantasybasketballcamp/photos/a.1071843496178817/2659400620756422/?type=3&theater