All-Area Basketball Camp Brings Kansas Players to Southeast Kansas

275 Campers got the opportunity to learn from Kansas and Missouri Southern players

The sixth annual All-Area Basketball Camp gave the opportunity for up and coming basketball players to learn from some of the greats from the college game.

275 campers from as a young as kindergarten to incoming seniors in high school worked on their skills, coached by jayhawks such as Udoka Azubuike, Silvio de Sousa and Devon Dotson along with Missouri Southern Lions Elyjah Clark and Cam Martin.

The two day camp put campers through one-on-one drilling, shooting contests and a camp tournament championship.