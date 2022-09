The Monett Cubs and Mount Vernon Mountaineers football game resumed tonight after the original on Thursday was postponed to Saturday.

The game started with a little over nine minutes left in the second quarter. The Mountaineers had possession of the ball to start the game.

Mt. Vernon won the game 14-6 with a big touchdown in the third quarter. Their next game will be at Aurora Friday, September 9th at 7:00 pm.

The Monett Cubs will be on the road at Lamar, September 9th at 7:00 pm.