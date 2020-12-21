A true team player: The impact of Logan Applegate on the Nevada Tigers

NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada High School point guard Logan Applegate is one of the best players in the area. He recently hit 1,000 career points and is on pace for many other accolades in his final season with the Tigers.

But, individual achievements are the last things on his mind right now. Instead, he’s more focused on creating opportunities for his teammates to shine.

He’s quick, can score from anywhere on the court and is able to create open shots for his teammates.

“He loves the assists just as much as he loves to score,” said Nevada head basketball coach Shaun Gray. “So, really, just a complete player at the point guard position.”

For Applegate, success is much more fun when his teammates are shining, too.

“The game of basketball is just more fun overall if everyone else is having fun,” said Applegate. “So, I don’t try to take all the fun for myself. I just kind of try and create that for everyone else.”

Gray said that’s what makes him such a good player.

“All of his previous teammates and his current teammates will tell you that they’re better for having played with Logan Applegate,” said Gray. “The fact that he creates for them and the fact that he wants them to get open shots makes them better and then because he’s making his teammates better, he’s making us better as well.”

That’s what Applegate sets out to do every time he steps out on the court.

“I mean, one person can score a lot, but I think when everyone’s feeling the rhythm of the game and stuff, I think we can score more if everyone’s scoring,” Applegate said. “I think that’s probably my main goal is to get everyone to score.”

It’s no surprise that Applegate has already picked up a few division one offers, but with 2020 being such a crazy year, he decided to reclassify and will be attending prep school in Springfield next year. There, he’ll continue to develop his game with the hope of getting more exposure and fielding more offers.”

Gray has no doubt that Logan will be able to take his game to the next level.

“As the skill level goes up and the athleticism together, he’s just going to get tougher and tougher,” said Gray. “I think next year, we’ll see a lot of division one schools and maybe even some power five schools seeking his services.”