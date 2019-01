JOPLIN, Mo. - The College Heights Girls had the ball with just seconds remaining trailing by one, but a steal by New Covenant Academy's Alicia Batten sealed the Lady Cougars fate, 45-44.

Emily Colin of College Heights finished with 25 points in the loss.

In the second part of the Homecoming doubleheader at Ozark Christian College, the boys would pick up the win 58-47.