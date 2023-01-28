PITTSBURG, Ks. — Saturday afternoon, the Pitt State men’s basketball team hosted the Newman Jets.

The Gorillas found themselves down early 12-0, but rallied back to take the lead with their defense and never looked back. They came out victorious with a 93-81 win over Newman.

Pitt State had a balanced day with five players to score in double figures. Marque English had a game high with 25 points. Freshman Landen Hughlett had a career high with 19 points and Quentin Hardrict also had 19 points. R.J. Forney Jr. finished with 15 points, while Jeremy Shaw had ten points.

The Gorillas now go to 6-15 on the season and 3-12 in MIAA. They will travel to Central Missouri to face the Mules Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m.