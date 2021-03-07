A Stellar Career: Cam Martin leaves lasting legacy at Missouri Southern

JOPLIN, MO. — While this season may have come to a disappointing end for the Missouri Southern Men’s basketball team, senior Cam Martin has been nothing short of phenomenal throughout it.

“I mean, I definitely thought I was a good player obviously, but the stuff I’ve been able to do at this University in my basketball career here at Southern I never expected to go to this level for sure,” said Martin.

He averaged 25 points and nine rebounds a game this season and he led the MIAA in several categories like total points, blocks and defensive rebounds per game just to name a few.

“I think it just comes down to hard work and just growing up, all the summers I spent in the gym with my parents, the trainers, all the past coaches I’ve had, just all the sacrifices I’ve made for this sport. That’s a big part of why I am who I am,” said Martin.

He was also a unanimous first team all-MIAA selection. But most notably, he moved up to second on Missouri Southern’s all time scoring list with over 2,000 points in his three-year career as a lion.

“You know, Cam just obviously a once in a lifetime player,” said MSSU head men’s basketball coach Jeff Boschee. “You know, there’s not much I can say besides just how talented he is. The other thing is he’s just a great kid. You know, he listens. He’s never had an ego. He’s probably the only kid on our team that can have an ego. But he doesn’t have an ego. That’s a testament to him and his family, the way they raised him. You know, he’s just got a lot of ability and I think a lot of it has to with how hard he works, his work ethic and then obviously just being a great kid.”

Martin has not yet announced whether he’ll be using his extra year of eligibility to return for one more season. But, in case this has been the last we’ll see of him in a Missouri Southern uniform, it’s been an amazing run.

“Southern’s had some really good guys come through here,” Martin said. “They’ve had a bunch of guys that played professionally and to be considered with them is really important to me.”