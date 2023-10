PARSONS, Ks. — On Friday night, the Parsons Vikings battle against the Iola Mustangs in the opening round of the Class 3 state playoffs.

Despite a slow start for the Vikings they manage to defeat the Mustangs 20-0.

Iola is sent home with a 4-5 record. Congrats on an amazing season.

Parsons will travel to Prairie View to take on the Buffalos on Friday, November 3rd at 7 p.m. in the Class 3-A regional round.