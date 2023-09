QUAPAW, Ok. — Friday night, the Quapaw Wildcats were at home to welcome a cross-state opponent the Galena Bulldogs.

The Wildcats started slow, but a 47-point second half hands the Bulldogs a loss 47-20. Quapaw will travel to Arma, Kanas to face the Northeast Vikings next Friday, September 15 at 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs will host CNC opponent the Girard Trojans on September 15th at 7 p.m.