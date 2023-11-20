DIAMOND, Mo. — The last time the Diamond Lady Wildcats basketball team was on their home floor they won the Class 3 District 12 title against Lamar. Their first district title in twenty years. Monday night, the Lady Wildcats hosted the Marion C. Early Lady Panthers in both first games of the season.

A late run from Diamond gives the Lady Wildcats a 44-35n win over Marion C. Early. Diamond picks up their first win of the season with a 1-0 record.

The Lady Wildcats’ next game will be when they host their tournament the Girls Gem City Classic from November 27th to December 2nd. The schedule has yet to be announced.