GALENA, Ks. — The Galena Bulldogs and the Columbus Titans girls basketball teams went head-to-head Monday night.

A fourth quarter push from the Bulldogs helped them get past the Titans with a 47-39 win. They will be on the road next Tuesday, January 31 to face the Girard Trojans at 6 p.m.

The Trojans will be at home to host the Frontenac Raiders this Friday at 6 p.m.