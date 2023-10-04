NEVADA, Mo. — The Nevada Lady Tigers who are 24-6 on the season hosted their last regular season contest against the (9-17) Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs Wednesday evening.

The Lady Tigers cruised to a 16-0 run-rule shutout win over the Lady Bulldogs in four innings. The win over Carl Junction secured Nevada the co-champions of the Big 8 Conference.

The Lady Tigers didn’t waste anytime to punch their first run of the game. A three-run bomb by Peyton Eaton gave Nevada a 3-0 lead. Shortly later in the first, another three-run homer from Kaleiah Johnson pushed the Nevada lead to 6-0.

In the second a line drive to center field that resulted in a two-run homer from Ella Heathman extended the Lady Tigers to an 8-0 cushion. Then, a homerun by Johnson that was a two-run homer her second homerun on the day that put Nevada up 10-0.

Lastly, in the fourth, an Eaton two-run homer her second home run of the game to seal the Lady Tigers a 16-0 win. They won by run rule in four innings.

The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on October 9th as they will host Branson at 4:30 p.m.

Now, the Lady Tigers finished the regular season 24-7 and clinched the number one seed in the Class 4 District 7 tournament. The tournament will begin next Thursday, October 12 at Bushwhacker Field in Nevada. The Lady Tigers will play Raytown South the number eight-seed at 1 p.m.