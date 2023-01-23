JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team was back at home Monday night to host the Lincoln Blue Tigers after a two-game road trip to Rogers State and Northeastern State.

The Lions dominated the Blue Tigers with a 84-45 win as Southern goes to 17-4 overall and 9-4 in the MIAA. Just about every player on MSSU roster scored. Southern had four players finish the game in double figures. Lacy Stokes led the way with 15 points, then Madi Stokes was right behind her with 14 points. Both Amaya Johns and Hailey Grant finished with 11 points.

The Lions will be back at home again Thursday, January 26 against Newman at 5:30 p.m.

Hailey Grant said, “The message was just don’t take our foot off the gas. We’ve been in a little bit of a slump lately as a team and for us to come out and just kill it in the first half and then come back out and do the same thing in the second was really big for us and I think it’s going to give us a lot of momentum to finish out this week and go into the next.”

Ronnie Ressel said, “I thought tonight we did a really good job for 40 minutes. We’ve had games where we’ve done it for 30 or 25. I thought tonight our defense, even our kids that didn’t get in much normally, I thought they did a great job defensively keeping the pressure up, keeping the intensity and keeping their focus on the defensive end.”