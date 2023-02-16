JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern men’s basketball squad was back on their home floor Thursday night to host the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers.

The Lions came out shooting lights out from beyond the arc and went on to win big against the Lopers 86-59. Southern shot 52 percent from the floor and 61 percent from three point range. Winston Dessesow had a career night with 27 points and went seven of nine from the three point line. Martin Macenis had 11 points and both Avery Taggart and Parker Long chipped in ten points.

The Lions will be back at home Saturday, February 18 at 1:30 p.m. to face the Fort Hays State Tigers for Senior Day.