Pittsburg, Ks. — The Pitt State women’s team was at home Saturday afternoon where they hosted the Washburn Ichabods.

In the second half, the Gorillas found their groove and pulled away from Washburn with a 74-55 win. Pitt State shot 59 percent from the field in the second half. They shot 76 percent from the floor going 13 of 17 shooting. Now, the Gorillas have won three straight.

Pitt State had four players score in double figures. They were led by Karenna Gerber with 16 points. Grace Pyle posted yet another double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Erin Davis scored 13 points and went three of four from the three point line. Tristan Gegg chipped in 12 points.

The Gorillas will be back in action on the road Thursday, January 19th to take on Rogers State at 5:30 p.m.