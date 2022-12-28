Huntsville goes on to defeat McDonald County 67-57. The Eagles move onto the next round and will face Monett tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho High School

Mustangs will face Sapulpa in the Consolation Bracket tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. at the Neosho Junior High.

Monett erases a 13-point deficit to come back and defeat Sapulpa 51-50. Jason Garner hits two free-throws at the end to secure the win for the Cubs.

Garner led the way in scoring with 27 points. Landyn Brandt added 12 points.

They will face Huntsville tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. at Neosho HS

Crooked Oak would go on to win big over East Newton 79-52. They advance to the next round and will face tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at Neosho HS.

East Newton will face Cassville tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m. at the Junior High.

Neosho defeats Cassville 61-43 to advance to the next round in the tournament.

They will face Crooked Oak tomorrow at 4:30 p.m. at Neosho HS