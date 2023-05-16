GIRARD, Ks– Tuesday afternoon, the #6 Galena Bulldogs upset and defeated #3 Caney Valley, 12-4, to advance to the Class 3A Regional Semi-Finals.

Galen’s Jack Perry had a big day for the Bulldogs finishing with 5 RBI’s in the game.

The Bulldogs never trailed in this game. They jumped out to an early 2-0 after the first inning thanks to a Jack Perry 2-RBI single.

Zane Turner added two RBI’s of his own in the second to extend Galena’s lead to 4-0. Perry added another RBI to make it 5-0. The Bulldogs kept piling on in the second inning after Jack LaTurner hit an RBI-single to make it 6-0

In the third inning, Hadley Price laid down a bunt to bring in a run to make it 7-0.

Galena added four more runs in the 6th inning thanks to two RBI’s from Perry and two RBI’s from Brodie McNemar.

The Bulldogs will now get ready to face #2 Frontenac tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. for a spot in the Regional Championship game.