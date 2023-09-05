WEBB CITY, Mo– Webb City (7-2) and Carl Junction (5-1) are off to great starts in their early softball seasons and both teams squared off late Monday afternoon!

Carl Junction jumped out early thanks to a couple of RBI’s by Ryleigh Palmer and Hannah Cole to give CJ the early 3-0 lead.

Webb City got one back in the bottom of the first off a wild pitch, Abby Sargent came home to score, Webb still trailed 3-1.

In the top of the 2nd, CJ went straight to work, after Kady Hunt singled to center, Palmer scored to make it 4-1. Kiley Spencer then stepped in and hit a single to score two more runs to extend CJ’s lead, 6-1.

Bottom of the 2nd is when Webb City’s offense came alive. Rilley Hanes doubled to left field to score Alexandra Maturino. Karsyn Cahoon would then double to left-center to score Rylynn McFarland and Sargent, it was now a 6-4 ballgame.

After holding CJ scoreless in the third, their offense picked up right where they left off! Maturino singled to left to score Addi Brown to make it a one run ballgame, 6-5.

Sydney Strickland followed her by singling to right to bring home Maturino to tie the game up at 6-all.

Cahoon stepped in a little later and hit a GRAND SLAM over the left field fence to give Webb City the lead, 10-6.

The Lady Bulldogs got one back in the 4th thanks to a RBI by Spencer, it was 10-7.

In the top of the 7th, Webb City’s defense came through once again after Maturino caught a flyout, she then fired a throw over Hanes who threw to Jensyn Pickett at third to tag the runner out to force a double play to win it!

Webb City moves to 8-2 on the year after defeating Carl Junction (5-2), 10-7.

Karysn Cahoon led the way with 6 RBI’s and one home-run. Kiley Spencer led the Lady Bulldogs with 4 RBI’s.

Makenzie Wynn picked up the win in the circle for Webb City after going 5.1 IP, 6 H, one ER and finished with 8 strikeouts.

Webb City will host another home contest on Thursday when they welcome Willard (5-1).

Carl Junction will be at home on Thursday and host Nixa (1-2).