Over in Webb City, they hosted the 4-States Challenge which consisted of 10 boys basketball teams playing against one another. Here are highlights and scores from all 5 games!

College Heights wins big over Liberal 53 to 36. Highlights below!

East Newton falls to Sunrise Christian 60-43.

Despite a late push, Carthage falls to Parkview 60-50.

Host Webb City takes care of business against Monett as they defeat the Cubs, 64-55. Highlights below!

And for our last game, Joplin’s All Wright scores 36 points as they go on to win big over Rogers (AR) 68-48.