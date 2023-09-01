PITTSBURG, Ks– On Thursday night, #4 Pitt State defeated Washburn, 34-7, to move to 1-0 to start the season.

But watching the first half of this game, it was a different story.

Pitt State only led 6-0 at halftime thanks to a couple of field goals by true freshman Austin Schmidt (23,45) while their offense sputtered to get a rhythm and finish drives.

In the third quarter, the Gorillas found something after key turnover when Antoine Nunn Jr. picked off Kellen Simonic to give Pitt State great field position.

The Gorillas drove the rest of the way down and it was capped off by a Chad Dodson Jr. one-yard rush for the score to extend their lead 13-0.

Washburn responded with a score of their to the cut the deficit to six as they head into the fourth.

Once the fourth quarter started is when Pitt State really started to go to work.

They put together a 10 play, 66-yard drive which was finished off by an Antwan Squire 3-yard touchdown and the Gorillas led 19-7.

Pitt State’s defense would do it’s job and hold Washburn off the scoreboard and give the ball back to their offense.

Pitt State this time went on a 10-play 69-yard drive and Cleo Chandler Jr. finished it off from 14-yards out for the score, Gorillas led 27-7.

Not more than 20 seconds after that, Pitt State Defensive Lineman Isaiah Alexander recovered a Washburn fumble and took it all the way to the house to extend their lead to 34-7.

Gorillas would finish it off to secure the win.

Stats– Offense

Passing:

QB Chad Dodson Jr: 13/25, 138 yards, 9 att 36 yards, one TD

Rushing:

RB Noah Hernandez: 5 carries, 66 yards

RB Antwan Squire: 11 car 64 yards, one TD

RB Cleo Chandler Jr: 8 car 56 yards, one TD

Receiving:

TE Devon Garrison: 3 catches, 65 yards

WR Kolbe Katsis: 5 catches, 35 yards

State– Defense

LB Jack Barkley: 14 total tackles, 3.5 TFL, one sack.

LB Luke Jennings: 8 total tackles

LB Alex Gaskill: 5 total tackles

S Jordan Rogers: one INT, one sack

CB Antoine Nunn Jr: one INT

DE Brandon Stegall: one TFL, one sack