JOPLIN, Mo– Saturday afternoon, the 4th ranked Missouri Southern Lions defeated the 18th ranked Central Missouri Mules, 3-2, to avoid the sweep. The Mules won games one & two.

On the mound was Webb City alum, Cole Gayman who held the Mules in check.

Gayman went 6.0 IP, six hits, two ER, and finished with 7 strikeouts. Gayman is now 4-0 on the year for the Lions.

Central Missouri took the lead 1-0 in the third inning, but a Matt Miller two-run homer in the 4th would give the Lions the lead 2-1.

Then again in the 6th, Miller hit a solo home run to extend the Lions lead to 3-1. Miller has now achieved 50 career home runs for Missouri Southern.

Pitcher Kyle Moore picked up the save in relief. He went 3.0 IP, one hit, zero ER, and two strikeouts. Moore picked up his 3rd save of the season.

MSSU moves to 29-10 on the season and 17-6 in conference with the win.

Their next game will be at home on Tuesday April 11th when they face Rogers State. Next weekend they will host Newman for a three game series starting on Friday.