HAYS, Ks– On the road last night, #3 Pitt State defeated Fort Hays State big by a score of 40-14.

The Tigers got out to a fast start and took an early 7-0 lead over Pitt State on their opening drive.

Pitt State responded and drove down the field, but the drive was stalled and had to settle for a Austin Schmitt 39-yard field goal to make, 7-3.

With just under 8 minutes left in the half, Pitt State’s offense went to work and drove down the field and on a 4th-and-3, Chad Dodson Jr found Dallas Bond over the middle who got in the end zone and the Gorillas took the lead up, 10-7.

Just before the end of the first half, Fort Hays State put together an 8-play 75-yard drive and found pay dirt to take the lead once again.

Pitt State’s offense worked fast with only a minute left and worked their way down the field and Schmitt knocked through a 24-yard field goal to close the lead but still trailing, 14-13.

In the second half, halfway through the first quarter, Dodson found his big man Devon Garrison for a 24-yard touchdown pass and the Gorillas reclaimed the lead, 20-14. Pitt State would not trail again the rest of the game.

Near the end of the third quarter, Pitt State struck again thanks to a Grayson Holbert 8-yard rushing touchdown to make it 26-14.

On Fort Hays’ next drive, Pitt State’s Jordan Rogers would snag the interception for his second of the year to give the ball back to the offense.

Cleo Chandler Jr, would get in on the fun after a 6-yard rushing touchdown and Pitt State starting to runaway with it up, 33-14.

In the fourth quarter, Ty Pennington found Kam Gillespie for a 15-yard touchdown to extend their lead 40-14.

#3 Pitt State moves to 2-0 on the year. Their next game will be on the road at Central Missouri next Saturday with kick-off set for 1:00 p.m.