TAHLEQUAH, Ok — #3 Pitt State went on the road dominated over Northeastern State, winning 42-7 to stay undefeated and improve to 5-0 on the season!

After a scoreless first quarter, Pitt State got on the scoreboard after Quarterback Chad Dodson found Tight End Steele Roring for the touchdown to go up 7-0.

Just before the end of the half, Pitt State put together a 12 play, 84 yard drive that was capped off by an Antwan Squire touchdown. Gorillas led 14-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Gorillas extend their lead after Noah Hernandez punched it in from 8-yards out to extend their lead 21-0.

Pitt State was looking for more and to start the fourth quarter, Dodson found WR Kuron Parchmon for the 30-yard connection to go up big 28-0.

The Gorillas defense was unconscious after Jordan Rogers picked off Riverhawks QB Sawyer Jones and returned it to the house for the Pick-6!

Up 35-0, Pitt State punched it in one more time courtesy of Eric Vigil to go up 42-0.

QB Chad Dodson led the way for the Gorillas finishing 18/21 for 188 yards and two touchdowns!

Pitt State racked up 157 yards on the ground!

Their next game will be against Emporia State (4-1) next Saturday at Carnie Smith Stadium for their Hall of Fame game.